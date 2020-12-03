Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' groups say no to govt food, arrange own lunch at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan

Farmer leaders on Thursday refused the lunch offered by the government during their meeting with three Union ministers here and preferred to eat the food ferried in a van from the Singhu border, where thousands of their colleagues are sitting in protest against the new agri laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:36 IST
Farmers' groups say no to govt food, arrange own lunch at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Farmer leaders on Thursday refused the lunch offered by the government during their meeting with three Union ministers here and preferred to eat the food ferried in a van from the Singhu border, where thousands of their colleagues are sitting in protest against the new agri laws. The fourth-round of talks began around noon amid ongoing protests by farmers seeking repeal of the laws.

During the lunch break, a small van carrying food for around 40 people was seen outside the Vigyan Bhawan, where the meeting is underway. "Our farmers' representatives did not accept the lunch offered by the government and we arranged it from the Singhu border," Lok Sangarsh Morcha president Pratibha Shinde told PTI.

Farmers' leaders told the government to focus on resolving the issues instead of trying to be a good host by offering lunch, she said. "How can we have lunch offered by the government when our fellow farmers are sitting on roads," said Shinde, whose organisation is among the 40 farmers' groups engaged in the talks.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital for the last eight days as part of their protest against the laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, are holding talks with the representatives of the farmer groups at the Vigyan Bhawan.

The government said that the meeting started in the afternoon and discussions are being held in a cordial atmosphere. On December 1, talks between both the sides ended in a stalemate after farmers' groups rejected the government's suggestion of a new committee to look into issues raised by the protesting farmers.

The government had rejected the demand for repealing the laws and asked the farmers' bodies to identify specific issues related to the newly enacted Acts and submit those by December 2 for consideration and discussion on Thursday. Enacted in September, the laws have been presented by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector by removing middlemen and allowing farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have been worried that the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector. On Wednesday, agitating farmers demanded that the Centre convene a special session of Parliament and repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Firefighters respond to explosion near English city Bristol

A local emergency services department says fire and rescue workers are responding to a report of a large explosion at a port near the southwest England city of BristolThe Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it was called about the blast repor...

Arnab seeks stay to filing of chargesheet in suicide case

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday filed an urgent application before the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay to the filing of chargesheet and further proceedings in the 2018 Anvay Naik abetment to suicide case. Maharashtra...

Jharkhand govt staff asked to declare they wouldn't consume tobacco

The Jharkhand government has asked its staff to file affidavits, stating that they would not consume tobacco, while declaring its offices as tobacco-free zones, officials said on Thursday. In a recent meeting of the State Tobacco Control Co...

People News Roundup: UK's Queen Elizabeth to spend Christmas at Windsor amid COVID-19 pandemic; "I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer." and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Queen Elizabeth to spend Christmas at Windsor amid COVID-19 pandemicBritains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip will celebrate Christmas at Windsor instead of their usual choice o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020