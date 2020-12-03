Karnataka minister meets UP CM Adityanath on anti-cow slaughter legislation

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday and held discussions about the implementation of the anti-cow slaughter legislation there and on the proposal to enact a similar law in the state. The minister, who has already announced that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the state legislature session starting from December 7, is currently on a visit to Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat to study and gather information on implementation of the law there.

According to a release from Chavan's office, Adityanath,expressing happiness over Karnataka's plans to enact the legislation, pointed out that prohibition of cow slaughter has been strictly implemented in Uttar Pradesh and hoped that the state would follow a similar model. It said, the minister during his visit held discussions with Uttar Pradesh government officials on the implementation of anti-cow slaughter legislation, and also gathered information regarding the management 'gaushalas' (cow shelters) and care given to cows.

Chavan discussed with UP Animal Husbandry department officials regarding development of good local cow breeds, and the officials have consented for sending two Sahiwal breed bulls and ten cows to the state, the release added. The minister is scheduled to tour Gujarat tomorrow, to gather information from the authorities about the implementation of the law there.

Chavan had recently said if the law was enacted, along with prohibition on slaughter, sale and use of beef, also illegal transportation of animals for slaughtering will be stopped. The BJP in its manifesto ahead of the 2018 assembly election had promised prohibition of cow slaughter.

Despite resistance from opposition, the then BJP government led by B S Yediyurappa in 2010 had got the controversial Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill passed. It proposed to replace the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964. The bill had widened the definition of ''cattle'' and imposed a blanket ban on cattle slaughter, coupled with stringent penalty clauses for violation.

However, the Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah that came to power in 2013, withdrew the bill that was before the President for his assent. After the BJP came back to power in the state, several party leaders have been making a pitch to re-enact the anti-cow slaughter law.