Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan award, writes to President about farmers' plight

Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) Chief and rebel Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Friday returned the Padma Bhushan award to "express solidarity" and "protest against the treatment" meted out to farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi against the recent farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 14:03 IST
Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan award, writes to President about farmers' plight
SAD Democratic chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) Chief and rebel Rajya Sabha member Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Friday returned the Padma Bhushan award to "express solidarity" and "protest against the treatment" meted out to farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi against the recent farm laws. Dhindsa, in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, said the people of his state and community are facing a vilification campaign and hostile attitude, which he said can further lead to the unleashing of a hate campaign against them with dangerous consequences.

"It has been causing me immense pain and anguish that first force was used against the farmers as they started their march to reach Delhi. Despite all the provocations by Haryana Police, they remained completely peaceful," Dhindsa said in the letter. He said the farmers protesting in Delhi are not only facing the cold weather but are also being vilified, which he said is adding to the mental agony of all the Punjabis.

"What our people are facing has been haunting me. Whatever I have achieved in my life is a blessing of the people in my state and when thousands of them are suffering and have to stay on roads to impress upon the Government of India to meet their very just demands millions of others are passing through mental agony, I think the least I can do is to return the Padma Bhushan Award bestowed on me in 2019 to express solidarity with my people and to protest against the treatment being meted out to them," the letter said. Earlier, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, former Union Minister and five-time Chief Minister of Punjab, returned the Padma Vibhushan award "in protest" against the "betrayal of the farmers by the Government of India" and for the "shocking indifference and contempt" with which the government is treating the ongoing peaceful and democratic agitation of the farmers.

This comes as thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at the borders of the national capital against three recent farm laws. Meanwhile, the farmer leaders and the Centre are engaged in talks to resolve the differences over the laws. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold falls Rs 136; silver declines Rs 346

Gold prices fell Rs 136 to Rs 48,813 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a rupee appreciation and choppy global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 4...

Oral drug blocks coronavirus transmission in ferrets within 24 hours: Study

Treating novel coronavirus infection in ferrets with the antiviral drug Molnupiravir completely suppressed virus transmission among the mammals within 24 hours, reports a new study which may lead to a new therapeutic to curb the COVID-19 pa...

Satin Creditcare Network to expand further in South

Coimbatore, Dec 4 PTI Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, a microfinance institution, plans to expand its presence in South in the near future, a top company official said on Friday. As part of expansion, Satin has opened four branches in Coimbat...

Japan PM Suga says to decide new economic package next week

Japans government will decide on a fresh economic package early next week by finalising its size, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday.Speaking at a news conference to mark the end of the parliamentary session, Suga said the new pac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020