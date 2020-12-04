Left Menu
Mamata Banerjee expresses solidarity with farmers protesting against 'draconian' farm laws

Recalling her 26-day long hunger strike against the forceful acquisition of agricultural land in 2006, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her solidarity with the protesting farmers against the three farm laws passed by the Centre.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-12-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:05 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Recalling her 26-day long hunger strike against the forceful acquisition of agricultural land in 2006, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed her solidarity with the protesting farmers against the three farm laws passed by the Centre. "14 years ago on 4 Dec 2006, I began my 26-day hunger strike in Kolkata demanding that agricultural land cannot be forcefully acquired. I express my solidarity with all farmers who are protesting against draconian farm bills (now laws) passed without consultation by Centre #StandWithFarmers," the West Bengal Chief Minister tweeted.

Meanwhile, All India Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien also met farmers gathered at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on Friday. O'Brien arranged a telephonic conversation between Mamata Banerjee and the protesting farmers.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

