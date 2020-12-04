Trivandrum International Airport resumes operations after cyclone Burevi weakens

Operations at Trivandrum International Airport resumed from 4 pm on Friday following the latest weather forecast on cyclone Burevi. "Taking into consideration the Meteorological Report of weakening of cyclone Burevi into a deep depression and further into a well-marked, low-pressure area, Airport airfield has been opened for normal flight operations from 1600hrs IST on 4.12.20," Trivandrum Airport tweeted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "The Deep Depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram district coast remained practically stationary during the past six hours. It is likely to remain stationary over the same region and weaken into a depression during the next 12 hours." "Thereafter it will slowly move west-southwestwards across Ramanathapuram towards south Kerala and weaken into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area during subsequent 24 hours," IMD added.

The airport had earlier suspended all operations from 10 am to 6 pm in the wake of the cyclone. A yellow alert was issued in 10 districts across Kerala including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

The IMD issued a number three hazard warning sign at the Pamban port due to strong winds blowing at a speed of 55 kmph over the coast. (ANI)