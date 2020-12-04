Left Menu
Development News Edition

French Ambassador to India visiting Chennai from Dec 7-8

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain will be on a two-day visit to Chennai on December 7 and 8. The Ambassador would also highlight the significant business opportunities for Indian companies wishing to invest in France, particularly in La Reunion Island.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 04-12-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 22:36 IST
French Ambassador to India visiting Chennai from Dec 7-8
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain will be on a two-day visit to Chennai on December 7 and 8. The Ambassador`s visit is aimed at strengthening cooperation between France and Tamil Nadu in the field of economy, a press release from the French Embassy in New Delhi said here on Friday.

Lenain would hold talks with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu K Palaniswami on how France and French companies can continue contributing to Tamil Nadu'sdevelopment goals in industrial, R and D and renewable energy sectors. The Ambassador would also highlight the significant business opportunities for Indian companies wishing to invest in France, particularly in La Reunion Island.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Money Heist Season 5 cast revealed, Álex Pina talks on series’ remake in Korea

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DBT's expert committee tracking developments related to COVID-19 vaccine: Renu Swarup

By Sahil Pandey Department of Biotechnology Secretary Renu Swarup on Friday said that the ministry has set up a vaccine expert committee which will give scientific inputs on regulatory requirements related to COVID-19 vaccine.Department of ...

J&K begins planning for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out

The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governors administration has begun advance planning for COVID-19 vaccine rol-lout in the union territory, officials said on Friday. Deputy commissioners have been asked to prepare district-wise micro-plans f...

NHL-League aiming for mid-January start to new season - reports

The National Hockey League NHL is targeting a mid-January start to its season that would wrap up the Stanley Cup Final in July, according to multiple media reports on Friday. According to TSN, the league and NHL Players Association have sha...

J-K: Third phase of DDC polls register over 50 pc voter turnout

The third phase of District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday saw a voter turnout of 50.53 per cent, said State Election Commissioner KK Sharma. Stressing that a large number of people have come out to cast th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020