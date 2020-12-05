Left Menu
Farmers' stir: Railways diverts, short terminates trains in Punjab again

Amid farmers' agitation in Punjab against the three recently enacted farm Acts, Western Railway on Friday said it had to divert a few trains and short terminate and accordingly short originate some others.

Updated: 05-12-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 08:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid farmers' agitation in Punjab against the three recently enacted farm Acts, Western Railway on Friday said it had to divert a few trains and short terminate and accordingly short originate some others. Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Special train, whose journey commences on December 5, will be short terminated at Chandigarh and remain partially cancelled between Chandigarh and Amritsar.

Consequently, Amritsar-Bandra Terminus Special train will short originate from Chandigarh on December 7 and will remain partially cancelled between Amritsar and Chandigarh. The Railways has diverted 02904 Amritsar-Mumbai Central Special train, whose journey commenced on December 4, via Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Beas instead of Amritsar-Jandiala-Beas.

The farmers have been protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 since they were enforced in September. (ANI)

