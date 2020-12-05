Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyclone Burevi 'practically stationary' over Rameswaram for 30 hrs, likely to weaken in 12 hrs

Cyclone Burevi continued to hover over the Gulf of Mannar near the Ramanathan district coast on Saturday, remaining 'practically stationary' for the last 30 hours, the India Meteorological Department reported.

ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-12-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 10:11 IST
Cyclone Burevi 'practically stationary' over Rameswaram for 30 hrs, likely to weaken in 12 hrs
Cyclone Burevi continued to hover over the Gulf of Mannar near Rameswaram. (Photo: IMD). Image Credit: ANI

Cyclone Burevi continued to hover over the Gulf of Mannar near the Ramanathan district coast on Saturday, remaining 'practically stationary' for the last 30 hours, the India Meteorological Department reported. The Depression is likely to remain in the same state over the region and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area in the next 12 hours.

Severe waterlogging in various parts of Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram and Puducherry witnessed following heavy rainfall in the region; visuals from Natarajapuram area "The Depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary during past 30 hours. The Depression is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours," the IMD tweeted.

On Friday, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal, south Tamilnadu coast, north Sri Lanka, south Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea. Meanwhile, the residents of Rameswaram suffered power outages due to the cyclone.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached several places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as the two states brace themselves for the worst of the cyclone. (ANI)

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With 36,652 new COVID-19 cases, India crosses 96-lakh mark

The overall coronavirus cases in India crossed the 96-lakh mark with 36,652 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. The overall COVID-19 cases reached 96,08,211, includ...

Kolkata Police to reimpose "No Helmet no petrol" rule from Dec 8

Kolkata Police has decided to re-impose the no helmet no petrol rule forbidding petrol pumps from selling fuel to motorcyclists without helmets, a senior officer said. The no helmet no petrol rule would start from December 8 and will contin...

Jaishankar extends greetings to his Thailand counterpart on National Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended greetings to Thailands Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on their National Day. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, Felicitate Dy. PM and FM Don Pramudwina...

18 miners killed due to excessive carbon monoxide level at a coal mine in China

Eighteen of the 23 workers were killed in a coal mine in China due to an excessive level of carbon monoxide, local officials said on Saturday. The accident happened at around 5 pm on Friday at the Diaoshuidong coal mine in the district of Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020