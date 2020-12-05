Left Menu
Key Delhi-Noida road closed due to farmers' stir

Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhis borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Promotion and Facilitation Act, 2020, the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities Amendment Act, 2020.

05-12-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A key route connecting Noida and Delhi was completely closed on Saturday as farmers opposing the Centre's new farm laws intensified their stir at the border. The Delhi-Noida Link Road via Chilla border had one carriageway (Delhi to Noida) open until Saturday morning, however, the protesters blocked it at around 11 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Saha said, "The closure of the route is not official and we are assessing the situation." The district traffic police had earlier advised commuters to opt for the Delhi-Noida Direct expressway or Kalindi Kunj routes instead of the Chilla border to travel to and fro Delhi. Farmers from western Uttar Pradesh districts like Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Firozabad, Kasganj, Gautam Buddh Nagar and belonging to groups like Bharatiya Kisan Union, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lok Shakti) are protesting at the border here. Thousands of farmers are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations. However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

