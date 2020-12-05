Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's active COVID-19 caseload drops below 4.1 lakh, lowest in 136 days

With India recording more recoveries than the new COVID-19 cases for the last eight days, the active coronavirus caseload dropped below 4.10 lakh (4,09,689) on Saturday, the lowest in 136 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 12:38 IST
India's active COVID-19 caseload drops below 4.1 lakh, lowest in 136 days
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With India recording more recoveries than the new COVID-19 cases for the last eight days, the active coronavirus caseload dropped below 4.10 lakh (4,09,689) on Saturday, the lowest in 136 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "This is the lowest in 136 days. The total active cases were 4,11,133, on July 22, 2020. This has been made possible by the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases, which ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload," the ministry said in a release. The country's present active caseload consists of just 4.26 per cent of the total positive cases.

As many as 36,652 new coronavirus cases were registered while 42,533 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The rising recoveries have also improved the recovery rate to 94.28 per cent today.

The overall recovered stand at 90,58,822. The gap between recovered and active cases is nearing 86.50 lakh and presently stands at 86,49,133. According to the Union Health Ministry's data, 78.06 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states/Union territories (UT).

Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 6,776 new discharges in the last 24 hours. As many as 5,496 people recovered in Kerala, followed by 4,862 in Delhi. As much as 76.90 per cent of the new coronavirus cases were reported from 10 states and UTs. Kerala reported the highest number of new cases at 5,718 in the last 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra with 5,229 infections.

As many as 512 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten states/UTs account for 78.32 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw a maximum, 127, casualties. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 73 and 52 deaths respectively.

Also Read: Kerala gold smuggling: ED rejects Swapna Sureshs' claims; says it's digging deep

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ritu Phogat beats Jomary Torres, extends unbeaten pro MMA record

Indian wrestler-turned-mixed martial arts fighter Ritu Phogat won her fourth consecutive MMA championship title here. The 26-year-old Indian beat Philippines Jomary Torres via technical knockout in round one of ONE Championship ONE at the ...

Mumbai City FC eye third straight win against Odisha FC

With a well-oiled unit at their disposal, in-form Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their third successive win when they take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League game here on Sunday. Mumbai first registered a 1-0 win against FC Goa and then ...

14 people arrested in UP's Pratapgarh for gambling

Fourteen people have been arrested on charges of gambling here, police said on Saturday. They were caught gambling on Friday and a pack of cards, 13 motorcycles, 13 mobile phones and Rs 84,560 in cash were seized, according to a statement ...

Super 30 founder to be expert at KBC

Super 30 founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar will be the expert at popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Mondays episode. Kumar will be the expert on episodes 51, 61 and 62 of the 12th edition of KBC hosted by megastar Amitabh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020