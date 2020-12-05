Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa to review petroleum product supplies after refinery shutdown

South Africa will urgently conduct an assessment of petroleum products supply, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said on Saturday after the country's second-largest crude oil refinery shut down following a fire. In July, the country's third-biggest crude refinery, Astron Energy's 100,000 bpd plant, was hit by an explosion that killed two people and injured several others.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 05-12-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 14:45 IST
South Africa to review petroleum product supplies after refinery shutdown
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa will urgently conduct an assessment of petroleum products supply, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said on Saturday after the country's second-largest crude oil refinery shut down following a fire. The 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Engen refinery in Durban, majority-owned by Malaysia's Petronas, ceased operations as investigations started into the cause of the fire on Friday. Engen said it was taking measures to ensure security of supply.

The refinery shutdown comes at a crucial time for South Africa as it looks to kickstart an economy walloped by the COVID-19 pandemic. The South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA) warned in May that the country was facing a diesel shortage due to a spike in demand as restrictions on movement eased.

Africa's most advanced economy is a net importer of crude oil and petroleum products, with the local market consuming 11,142 million litres of petrol and 12,539 million litres of diesel in 2018, according to the SAPIA. In July, the country's third-biggest crude refinery, Astron Energy's 100,000 bpd plant, was hit by an explosion that killed two people and injured several others. The plant remains out of commission.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British PM Johnson to speak to EU chief as Brexit talks stall

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to try to break an impasse in trade talks with time running out before Britain completes its departure from the bloc. British ...

Union agriculture minister tells farmer unions that govt committed to talks; welcomes feedback on farm laws: Sources.

Union agriculture minister tells farmer unions that govt committed to talks welcomes feedback on farm laws Sources....

Yediyurappa congratulates Telangana BJP workers for 'spectacular' win in GHMC polls

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday congratulated workers of Telangana BJPs unit for spectacular performance in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls. The spectacular win for BJP in Hyderabad reaffirms peoples f...

South Africa team clears COVID-19 tests, ODI series against England to begin on Sunday

The South African team on Saturday returned negative for COVID-19, paving the way for the start of the ODI series against England after it was thrown into doubt by the emergence of a positive case before the opening match. The Proteas three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020