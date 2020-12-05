Uttarakhand Chief Secretary asks officials to complete work related to Kumbh mela in time

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash has directed officials to complete work related to next year's Kumbh mela in time. According to the Information Department of Uttarakhand, a meeting was held on Saturday in connection with the Kumbh Mela 2021 at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary.

The Chief Secretary also instructed all departments to send their demand for the second instalment of their works. He said utilization certificate and demand should be made available to the government by Monday so that the second instalment can be released soon. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had on Thursday inspected the ongoing work for Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar and said 98 per cent of the work will be completed by the end of December.

Haridwar Kumbh will begin in January next year and will continue till April. (ANI)