Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida police diverts traffic towards DND flyway due to ongoing farmers' protests

The Noida police on Saturday diverted traffic towards the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway at the inter-state border after protesting farmers blocked the road leading to Delhi from here.

ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:16 IST
Noida police diverts traffic towards DND flyway due to ongoing farmers' protests
Love Kumar, Additional CP (Law and Order), Noida speaking to ANI on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Noida police on Saturday diverted traffic towards the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway at the inter-state border after protesting farmers blocked the road leading to Delhi from here. "Farmers sitting on Chilla border road have blocked Noida to Delhi. We have diverted traffic towards the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway, so the public should not face any inconvenience. We have diverted traffic to two-three different points, which are our inter-state border points," Love Kumar, Additional CP (Law and Order), Noida told ANI.

Earlier in the day, a group of protesting farmers was detained by police on Yamuna Expressway, while they were attempting to break the barricades in order to proceed towards the national capital. The fifth round of talks between leaders of farmer groups and ministers of the central government began on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan here to end a deadlock over the new farm laws. A written reply of the minutes of the last meeting was given to the farmers after farmers' representatives asked the government to give a pointwise written reply.

Farmers said that they need a solution/commitment. They said that they do not want further discussion and want to know what has the government decided on the farmers' demand. On December 3, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of bringing some amendments to farm laws. In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws.

Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands pay tribute to Thai royals amid calls for reform

Thousands of people gathered in Bangkok on Saturday to show their devotion to the Thai monarchy on the birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorns late father, after months of street protests led by a youth movement demanding reform to royal powe...

Jadeja is grossly underrated and deserves more respect: Kaif

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif feels that Ravindra Jadejas all-round skills has been grossly underrated and the team will miss him in the remainder two games of the three-match T20I series against Australia. Jadeja was ruled out of the ...

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway's first phase to be open for public from May 1

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said the first phase of the Mumbai- Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway from Nagpur to Shirdi will be thrown open to public on May 1, 2021. The chief minister made the announcement after revie...

ISL 7: Goa, Kerala seek first win of the season

After failing to register a win in their opening three games, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC will be desperate to grab their first three points in the Indian Super League Season 7, when they face each other at the Fatorda Stadium, here on Su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020