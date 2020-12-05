Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC to hold protest progs in Bengal to show solidarity with farmers' stir over agri laws

Addressing a press meet here, TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay said his party, during its protest programmes in Bengal, would seek immediate withdrawal of the farm laws, and that new bills be sent to the standing committee or select committee of Parliament after due deliberations with all stakeholders.Our leader CM Mamata Banerjee has pledged wholehearted support to the movement of farmers.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:37 IST
TMC to hold protest progs in Bengal to show solidarity with farmers' stir over agri laws

The ruling TMC in West Bengal has decided to extend its "moral support" to the December 8 nationwide strike called by farmers in protest against the new agriculture laws, and the party, in solidarity, would stage sit-ins in various areas for three days, a senior leader said. Addressing a press meet here, TMC MP Sudip Bandopadhyay said his party, during its protest programmes in Bengal, would seek immediate withdrawal of the farm laws, and that new bills be sent to the standing committee or select committee of Parliament after due deliberations with all stakeholders.

"Our leader CM Mamata Banerjee has pledged wholehearted support to the movement of farmers. Yesterday, she announced a three-day common minimum programme for street protests in solidarity. We demand immediate withdrawal of the farm laws," Bandyopadhyay, who was accompanied by SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra at the meet, said. Bandopadhyay, however, underlined that the ruling party would not enforce shutdown anywhere in the state or block roads during the protest.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have come out on the streets, seeking a rollback of the farm laws, which was enacted earlier this year. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which was a part of the BJP-led NDA, quit the coalition in September following the passage of the contentious legislation. Chandumajra, who was here along with other leaders of his party to hold a meeting with TMC leaders, said the protest against the "draconian" laws not just concerns the farmers but "it is a movement of everyone -- workers, labourers, transporters. Even the Prime Minister of Canada is also sympathetic to the cause." Maintaining that the TMC has agreed to carry out a sustained movement against the farm laws, he said, "We want political parties to come to our side... stand by the agitating farmers.

"Didi had outlined, during her telephonic talks with SAD leaders, how to carry forward this movement. Today we held talks with TMC leaders Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O' Brien and West Bengal labour minister Moloy Ghatak. The outcome was a positive one," the senior leader of the Punjab-based party told reporters here. Contending that the SAD was establishing contacts with all regional parties, he said, "In the next one week, we will be holding meetings in Delhi to fine tune our strategy. In a federal structure, states should be taken into confidence by the Centre before tabling such bills in Parliament. The new laws would only benefit corporate houses." TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O' Brien had on Friday met the agitating farmers at the Delhi-Haryana border. He spent almost four hours with the protesters and facilitated interactions over the phone between the Bengal CM and representatives of various farmers' groups.

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Follow compliance norms to get tax benefits: CBIC chief tells traders

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman M Ajit Kumar said on Saturday that the trading community should follow the compliance norms for getting the benefits extended by the government. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat ...

With 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 2,17,333; 15 deaths take toll to 4,064: state health department.

With 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarats tally rises to 2,17,333 15 deaths take toll to 4,064 state health department....

'When in doubt, you must workout', Sara Ali Khan motivates fans

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on Saturday shared a glimpse of her workout routine as she performed push-ups and crunches. The Kedarnath star hopped on to Instagram and shared a short clip featuring herself going through a tough work out rout...

Egyptian rights group head hopes release will help other prisoners

The head of a leading Egyptian human rights group who was held for two weeks on terrorism charges said on Saturday he hoped that the campaign to secure his release would help others still jailed on similar allegations.Activists saw the dete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020