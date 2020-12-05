Left Menu
Development News Edition

'You have created a new history': Diljit Dosanj to protesting farmers at Delhi border

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanj on Saturday visited the protest site of the farmers at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 18:39 IST
'You have created a new history': Diljit Dosanj to protesting farmers at Delhi border
Diljit Dosanj addressing farmers at Singhu border on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanj on Saturday visited the protest site of the farmers at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana). Addressing the farmers who had amassed at the border in protest against the farm laws, he said: "Hats off to all of you farmers, you have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers' issues shouldn't be diverted by anyone."

He added: "We have only one request from the Centre...please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and the entire country is with farmers. This agitation is about farmers. Things are twisted on Twitter but the truth is that farmers are protesting peacefully, nobody is talking about bloodshed here," Dosanj said. Dosanj has been very vocal about the farmers' protests and has been steadily giving updates to his followers about the protests through social media. Apart from Dosanj, other actors and singers too have supported the farmers' protests including Ammy Virk, Himanshi Khurana, and Jassi Gill.

The fifth round of talks between leaders of farmer groups and ministers of the Central government began on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan here to end a deadlock over the new farm laws. A written reply of the minutes of the last meeting was given to the farmers after farmers' representatives asked the Government to give a pointwise written reply. Farmers said that they need a solution/commitment. They said that they do not want further discussion and want to know what has the government decided on the farmers' demand.

On December 3, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre and said the government had talked of bringing some amendments to farm laws. In the fourth round of the meeting, farmer leaders suggested the government to hold a special session of the Parliament and sought the abolition of the three farm laws. Meanwhile, a nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Also Read: Charitable Trust distributes medicines to protesting farmers at Singhu border

TRENDING

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Follow compliance norms to get tax benefits: CBIC chief tells traders

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs chairman M Ajit Kumar said on Saturday that the trading community should follow the compliance norms for getting the benefits extended by the government. Speaking at a webinar organised by Bharat ...

With 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarat's tally rises to 2,17,333; 15 deaths take toll to 4,064: state health department.

With 1,514 new COVID-19 cases, Gujarats tally rises to 2,17,333 15 deaths take toll to 4,064 state health department....

'When in doubt, you must workout', Sara Ali Khan motivates fans

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on Saturday shared a glimpse of her workout routine as she performed push-ups and crunches. The Kedarnath star hopped on to Instagram and shared a short clip featuring herself going through a tough work out rout...

Egyptian rights group head hopes release will help other prisoners

The head of a leading Egyptian human rights group who was held for two weeks on terrorism charges said on Saturday he hoped that the campaign to secure his release would help others still jailed on similar allegations.Activists saw the dete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020