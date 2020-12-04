Charitable Trust distributes medicines to protesting farmers at Singhu border
Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against the newly enacted farm laws, members of Civilian Welfare Charitable Trust from Delhi's Daryaganj area on Friday distributed medicines to the farmers stationed at the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:24 IST
Amid the ongoing farmers' agitation against the newly enacted farm laws, members of Civilian Welfare Charitable Trust from Delhi's Daryaganj area on Friday distributed medicines to the farmers stationed at the Singhu (Delhi-Haryana) border. "In case of emergency, these medicines can be used by our farmer brothers. They are sleeping outside in such cold weather conditions. Hence, we brought some essential medicines that may come to their aid. These farmers work for the welfare of our country throughout the year," a member of the charitable trust told ANI.
The farmers are protesting at the gates of Delhi against three farm laws enacted by the Centre recently. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has assured farmers after the fourth round of talks with farmer unions on Thursday that MSP will not be touched and the government was open to their suggestions for parity between mandis under Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act and those outsides and for disputes under the new farm laws being adjudged in courts.
The next meeting between Centre and farmer leaders is scheduled to be held on December 5. The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)
