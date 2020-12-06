One more Minister to coordinate relief activities in rain- batterded Cuddalore: TN CM

With Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu bearing the brunt of cyclone 'Burevi', leaving acres of farmlands submerged in water and scores of citizens affected due to inundation, Chief Minister K Palaniswai on Sunday deputed one more minister to assist rescue and relief work. Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam will join his cabinet collegues P Thangamani (Electricity) and MC Sampath, who holds the Industries portfolio, the chief minister said.

Sampath hails from the district. In a statement, Palaniswami said Shanmugam was being deputed to join the others since "the damage in Cuddalore is more." The chief minister had on Saturday deputed 11 ministers to coordinate rescue and relief operations in the affected districts, including Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

Heavy rains under the influence of 'Burevi' lashed the state on December 3 and 4, particularly several southern districts. Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial team deputed by the Centre to make an on the spot assessment of the damage caused by cyclone 'Nivar' to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry visited different locations in Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts on Sunday.

Members of the central team, accompanied by senior state government officials, visited the affected parts and took stock of the situation..