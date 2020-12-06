Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam Petro-Chemicals to commission methanol, formaldehyde plants by January 2021

State-run Assam Petro- Chemicals Ltd will commission its methanol and formaldehyde plants by January 2021 to cater primarily to the domestic fuel market and is planning to export it to the neighbouring countries, an official said.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 06-12-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 19:00 IST
Assam Petro-Chemicals to commission methanol, formaldehyde plants by January 2021

State-run Assam Petro- Chemicals Ltd will commission its methanol and formaldehyde plants by January 2021 to cater primarily to the domestic fuel market and is planning to export it to the neighbouring countries, an official said. The company is currently constructing the methanol plant with 500 tonne per day capacity and the 200-TPD formaldehyde unit at Namrup in Dibrugarh, he said.

"We have been maintaining COVID protocol in our project site. The two plants are set to be commissioned in January 2021," Assam Petro-Chemicals (APL) chairman Bikul Deka said. With the surge in methanol demand in the domestic market, the APL had started construction of the plant in October 2017 with an estimated investment of Rs 1,709 crore.

"Once the project goes into full steam, it can fulfil 30 per cent of the country's methanol requirement, which now stands at around 5-6 lakh tonne," Deka said. The company also plans to export the product to Bhutan and Nepal, he said.

"We are also eyeing the Bangladesh market where we used to supply the fuel, but had to stop it due to some government regulation. There is a huge opportunity in the methanol fuel sector," the APL chairman said. At present, the country's methanol production capacity is less than one-third of its total demand, the official said.

Middle East countries account for more than 75 per cent of methanol coming into India, he said. The Assam government has 51.23 per cent stake of the company, while Oil India Ltd holds 48.68 per cent and others have 0.09 per cent.

APL managing director Atul Chandra Barman said Oil India has contributed Rs 303 crore for the project, while Rs 232 crore has been given by the Assam government, Rs 50 crore by Assam Industrial Development Corporation and Rs 36 crore by Assam Gas Company. An amount of Rs 1,137 crore were borrowed from banks, he added.

Incorporated in 1971, Assam Petro-Chemicals was the first entity to manufacture petrochemicals in the country using natural gas as feedstock..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Frothing in Yamna: CPCB asks agencies of Delhi, UP, Haryana to ensure treatment of sewage

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB on Sunday expressed concern over the growing pollution and frothing in Yamuna and asked the agencies concerned in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure no sewage is discharged into the river. Th...

Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Governor

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday alleged that the Trinamool Congress government is distancing itself from rule of law and the governance in the state is getting away from the path of the Constitution. He said that a huge blow...

Mizoram governor greets service personnel on the eve of Armed Forces Flag Day

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Sunday hailed the armed forces and paid rich tribute to the valiant heroes, who sacrificed their lives in serving the country. On the eve of Armed Forces Flag Day, Pillai said that service personnel...

SAD appeals to Punjabis to support Bharat Bandh call on Dec 8

Chandigarh, Dec 6 PTI SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday appealed to Punjabis to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8 called by farmer unions against the new farm laws. Badal also said his party would work assiduously alongside the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020