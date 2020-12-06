Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sinha inaugurates e-customer care centre of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the new facility will provide real-time enquiry and grievance redressal opportunities to power consumers.With the functioning of the customer care centre, the power supply grievances redressal mechanism has been institutionalised for handling power supply-related complaints, he added.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 21:18 IST
Sinha inaugurates e-customer care centre of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated an e-customer care centre of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) at Bemina here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the new facility will provide real-time enquiry and grievance redressal opportunities to power consumers.

"With the functioning of the customer care centre, the power supply grievances redressal mechanism has been institutionalized for handling power supply-related complaints," he added. The Lt Governor observed that the new centre will ensure minimum downtime and quick power restoration. Action taken reports will be generated to fix accountability and ensure transparency.

The customer care centre equipped with modern technology will work round the clock to receive complaints through several channels such as telephone, email, and social media. He said concrete measures have been taken to provide better facilities to people through up-gradation and augmentation of the power sector.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000, with 564 new fatalities

Italy reported 564 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, down from 662 the day before and taking the official toll since its outbreak began in February to 60,078, according to health ministry data.The health ministry also reported 18,887 new infe...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 935pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

COVID-19 recoveries go past 5.72 lakh, new cases at 4,777

Keralas COVID-19 recoveries on Sunday crossed 5.72 lakh as 5,217 people recuperated from the disease and 4,777 new cases were reported, Health Minister K K Shailaja said. The total virus caseload mounted to 6,36,392 and 60,924 are presentl...

COVID-19: Nagpur sees 308 cases, 11 deaths; 416 discharged

Nagpur district on Sunday saw 308COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,14,526, while 11 deaths increased the toll to 3,735, an official saidHe said 416 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,05,154The num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020