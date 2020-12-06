Sinha inaugurates e-customer care centre of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated an e-customer care centre of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) at Bemina here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the new facility will provide real-time enquiry and grievance redressal opportunities to power consumers.

"With the functioning of the customer care centre, the power supply grievances redressal mechanism has been institutionalized for handling power supply-related complaints," he added. The Lt Governor observed that the new centre will ensure minimum downtime and quick power restoration. Action taken reports will be generated to fix accountability and ensure transparency.

The customer care centre equipped with modern technology will work round the clock to receive complaints through several channels such as telephone, email, and social media. He said concrete measures have been taken to provide better facilities to people through up-gradation and augmentation of the power sector.