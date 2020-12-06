Left Menu
Haryana health department to hold medical camps for protesting farmers: Anil Vij

Haryanas health department will organise medical camps for farmers protesting at various border points of Delhi against the three Central agri laws, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Sunday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-12-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 22:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana's health department will organise medical camps for farmers protesting at various border points of Delhi against the three Central agri laws, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Sunday. Doctors will be present in these camps, he said, adding the Red Cross Society is providing services at the protest sites.

Health department officials from Sonipat said they have distributed medicines and masks among the farmers protesting at its inter-state borders with Delhi. Ambulances and mobile toilet facilities have been stationed at various points and sanitisation work is being carried out regularly, they said.

Most of the protesters, which included many elderly and women, have been staying in tractor-trolleys which have been turned into temporary shelters. Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points with Haryana, mainly Singhu and Tikri, for the past few days, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporate houses.

However, the government says that the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their produce..

