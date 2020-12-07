Assam: Nagaon Police seize 101 kg Ganja, 3 held

Nagaon Police team seized 2.076 Kg of suspected to be Heroin and 101.48 kg of Ganja (cannabis) in Sonari Gaon and arrested three persons, said Assam Police.

Based on secret inputs from various sources a raid was conducted on Sunday under the leadership of Mohan Lal Meena, IPS, Additional SP (HQ) assisted by SI Pulak Kumar, OC Jajori, SI(P) Moon Basumtary of town branch and other staff of Nagaon DEF in the house of Md Habil Ali.

In the raid following items were recovered--2.076 KG suspected to be Heroin (157 small soapboxes), 101.48 KG suspected to be Ganja, 977-gram semi-liquid material suspected to be Opium, Rs 10,70690, one Mahindra XUV 300, one Maruti Swift and one Pulsar bike, cash counting machine, laptops, weighing machines, checkbooks and various miscellaneous items. (ANI)