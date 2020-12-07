Police seals road near Samajwadi Party office ahead of Akhilesh's visit to Kannuaj for Kisan Yatra

Left Menu
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday sealed a road near the Samajwadi Party office here and placed barricades on it ahead of Akhilesh Yadavs visit to Kannauj for a Kisan Yatra, with the party terming the administrations move as undemocratic.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-12-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 11:08 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday sealed a road near the Samajwadi Party office here and placed barricades on it ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's visit to Kannauj for a 'Kisan Yatra', with the party terming the administration's move as "undemocratic". "Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav was to go to Kannauj for a programme, but the Kannauj district magistrate did not give permission for it. Hence, the portion of the Vikramaditya Marg leading to the SP office has been sealed," Station House Officer (SHO), Gautampalli, Chandrashekhar Singh said.

Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was slated to travel to Kannuaj, around 125 km from the Uttar Pradesh capital, for a tractor rally as part of the 'Kisan Yatra' in support of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws and the 'Bharat Bandh' called by them on Tuesday. The 13-km yatra was planned from Thathia to Tirwa. "This is an undemocratic move by the state government," SP national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said reacting to the sealing of the road leading to his party's office here.

"The government is feeling afraid that Akhilesh Yadav is going to participate in the 'Kisan Yatra'. Peaceful demonstration is the democratic right of every individual, and the government is adamant on violating it," he said. On Sunday, the SP had said that it will organise farmer rallies in all districts of Uttar Pradesh from December 7, beginning with Kannauj.

The SP is among the several political parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, that are supporting the nationwide strike called by farmers. "Under the BJP's rule, farmers have faced injustice. The BJP is selling of 'mandis' and the farmers are not even getting minimum support price for paddy. The prices of fertilisers and pesticides have gone up. The BJP government has shown an insensitive attitude towards farmers," the SP said in the statement on Sunday..

