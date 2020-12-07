Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID: IndiGo to disburse customer credit shells, ticket refunds by Jan 31

Since the resumption of operations in May, IndiGo has been rapidly refunding amounts owed to customers whose flights had been canceled due to the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:18 IST
COVID: IndiGo to disburse customer credit shells, ticket refunds by Jan 31
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Since the resumption of operations in May, IndiGo has been rapidly refunding amounts owed to customers whose flights had been canceled due to the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. The airline has already processed close to Rs 1,000 crores of refunds, which is approximately 90 per cent of the total amount owed to its customers. IndiGo is committed to complete payment against all pending credit shells latest by January 31, 2021.

IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said that the sudden onset of COVID-19 and the resulting lockdown brought the airline's operations to a complete halt by the end of March this year. "As our incoming cash flow dried up, we were unable to immediately process refunds for canceled flights and had to create credit shells for the refunds that were due to our customers. However, with the resumption of operations and a steady increase in demand for air travel, our priority has been to refund the credit shell amounts in an expedited manner," Dutta said.

"We are pleased to commit that we will disburse the full 100 per cent credit shell payments latest by January 31, 2021. We would like to thank all our customers who stood by us for their patience and understanding during this unprecedented crisis," he added. The Supreme Court had, in October this year, accepted the recommendations of the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to refund the airfares for flights canceled due to the COVID-19 lockdown and approved a credit shell scheme for the same.

The apex court had held that the credit shell issued in the name of the passenger shall be transferable which can be utilised upto March 31, 2021, and added that the concerned airline shall honour such a transfer by devising a mechanism to facilitate such a transfer. (ANI)

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Coco chips’ biz on augmenting scale in Sri Lanka despite Covid-19 pandemic

The sound of a coconut cracking open breaks the silence in Lavanya Nadarajas kitchen at her home in Mullaitivu, in the north of Sri Lanka.Small, white flakes fall rapidly into a bowl as 39-year old Nadaraja moves the broken half of coconut ...

China suggests dialogue with US as Joe Biden likely to take tough stance against Beijing

As US President-elect Joe Biden is likely to take a tough stance against China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that Beijing and the US should initiate dialogue at all levels. Sputnik quoted Wang as saying at the meeting with the US...

ISI trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir, says Delhi Police

In a breakthrough, Delhi Police on Friday arrested five people with weapons and drugs that indicates Pakistans intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir. Five persons ...

Hong Kong stocks close lower on Sino-U.S. tensions

Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1 on Monday, dragged down by losses in the financial sector, as investors worried over rising U.S.-China tensions. The Hang Seng index fell 1.2 to 26,506.85, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 to 10,4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020