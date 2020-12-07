Odisha reports 368 new COVID-19 cases, seven fatalities

Odisha reported 368 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases in the state to 3,21,564, informed the state's Information and Public Relation Department on Monday. As many as 3,15,840 people have recovered from the lethal virus to date while there are 3,893 active cases, according to the State Health Department, Government of Odisha.

The total number of recoveries: 3,15,840 and active cases in the state reached 3,893. The death toll in the state reached 1,778.

India has recorded 32,981 new COVID-19 infections and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. The overall COVID-19 cases has reached 96,77,203 including 3,96,729 active cases. As many as 39,109 new cases have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of discharges to 91,39,901.

With 391 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,573. India reported less than 50,000 cases for the 29th day in a row. The last time the daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. (ANI)