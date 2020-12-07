Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fully support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8, protests against farm laws to be held in J'khand: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has pledged support to the December 8 nationwide strike called by farmers over the new agriculture laws, and said protests would also be held in his state against the Centres conspiracy to reduce the countrys owners to labourers.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:56 IST
Fully support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8, protests against farm laws to be held in J'khand: Soren
Image Credit: wikipedia

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has pledged support to the December 8 nationwide strike called by farmers over the new agriculture laws, and said protests would also be held in his state against the Centre's "conspiracy to reduce the country's owners to labourers". Taking to Twitter, Soren, who is also the executive chairman of the ruling JMM, said hardworking farmers are the pride of the nation.

"Protests will also be held in Jharkhand against the central government's conspiracy to reduce the country's owners to labourers. The JMM fully supports Bharat Bandh on December 8," the chief minister tweeted. Thousands of farmers have hit the streets, especially in north India, in protest against the BJP-led central government's new farm laws. A nationwide strike on December 8, called by the agitating farmers, has gathered widespread support from many opposition parties.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Central team surveys damage by cyclone, rains in Puducherry

Puducherry, Dec 7 PTI A four-member inter-ministerial Central team deputed to assess the damage caused here by cyclone Nivar and rain visited several villages in the Union Territory on Monday Farmers showed the team damagedpaddy crops and a...

AAP to hold peaceful demonstration in support of Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Gopal Rai

The Aam Aadmi Party will hold a peaceful demonstration in the national capital on Tuesday in support of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions protesting on Delhis borders demanding the repeal of the Centres new agri-marketing laws, said ...

Bengal will never bow its head before murderers of Mahatma

Accusing the BJP of practising divisive politics for its personal gains, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the state, where all communities have long lived in harmony, would never bow its head before the murderers of...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 415 p.m. Country will not have to wait too long for COVID-19 vaccine PM.312 p.m. Uttarakhand Governor back to work after end of COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020