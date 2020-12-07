Fully support Bharat Bandh on Dec 8, protests against farm laws to be held in J'khand: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has pledged support to the December 8 nationwide strike called by farmers over the new agriculture laws, and said protests would also be held in his state against the Centre's "conspiracy to reduce the country's owners to labourers". Taking to Twitter, Soren, who is also the executive chairman of the ruling JMM, said hardworking farmers are the pride of the nation.

"Protests will also be held in Jharkhand against the central government's conspiracy to reduce the country's owners to labourers. The JMM fully supports Bharat Bandh on December 8," the chief minister tweeted. Thousands of farmers have hit the streets, especially in north India, in protest against the BJP-led central government's new farm laws. A nationwide strike on December 8, called by the agitating farmers, has gathered widespread support from many opposition parties.