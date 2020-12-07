Chhattisgarh announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia to kin of four killed in bear attack

The Chhattisgarh government announced ex-gratia of Rs six lakh each to the next of the kin of four persons who were killed in a bear attack in Angwahi village of Koriya district, said a forest official on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday in which four persons were killed in the attack by bears and three were seriously injured. The injured were treated at a hospital.

"The government has also announced compensation to the injured," said the official. The forest official said that the tranquilising team will start a search operation for the bear from Tuesday. As per the information received, the bear recently gave birth to a cub. "We will take steps keeping everything in mind," the official said. (ANI)