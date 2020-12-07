Delhi reports 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, 63 deaths

Left Menu
Delhi on Monday reported 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 5,93,924.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi on Monday reported 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 5,93,924. According to the Delhi health department as many as 63 people succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, surging the death toll to 9,706. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.63 per cent.

A total of 3,818 recoveries were reported on Monday, pushing the number of recovered patients to 5,61,732. There are 22,486 active Covid-19 cases in Delhi. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.74 per cent.

As many as 21,362 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests were conducted today. A total of 31,845 Rapid antigen tests were also conducted on Monday. The overall Covid-19 cases in India has reached 96,77,203 including 3,96,729 active cases. As many as 39,109 new cases have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of discharges to 91,39,901. With 391 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,40,573. (ANI)

