Ministry of Shipping issues draft guidelines for floating structures for public consultation

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Monday said that it has compiled the draft guidelines for technical specifications of floating structures, with a vision to set up and deploy world-class floating infrastructure all along the coastline and issued the same for public consultation.

07-12-2020
Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Monday said that it has compiled the draft guidelines for technical specifications of floating structures, with a vision to set up and deploy world-class floating infrastructure all along the coastline and issued the same for public consultation. The Ministry in a release stated that there are many benefits of floating jetties over the conventional quay and fixed concrete structures such as cost effectiveness and much cheaper than conventional structures and setting up of floating structures is much faster as compared to conventional jetties. Usually, floating structures can be built in six to eight months as compared to 24 months for conventional structures.

"The environmental impact is minimal whereas expansions are easily feasible due to modular construction techniques and these are easily transportable in case of reconfiguring of the port. It also provides constant freeboard between jetties and boats," the release said. The deployment of floating jetties, especially in locations having a large tidal range, where conventional quay poses problems during low tide periods, is convenient. Floating jetties, at such locations, provide constant freeboard, ease embarkation of ship's stores and straightforward unloading of the fishermen's catch. It consequently leads to increased productivity as well as safety of the fishermen in the long run.

The draft guidelines along with proposed Specifications / Schedule of Technical Requirements (SOTR) are issued for seeking the feedback and suggestions from the public. The draft guidelines can be accessed on the link: http://shipmin.gov.in/sites/default/files/proforma_guidelines.pdf for which suggestions can be e-mailed to sagar.mala@nic.in by December 11, 2020. The shipping ministry has successfully implemented a few pilot projects in the recent past by following the international guiding principles. These include setting up of passenger floating jetties in Goa, water-aerodromes at Sabarmati River and at Sardar Sarovar Dam (for the seaplane services) which are yielding the best results.

More than 80 similar projects of the ministry are under planning stage all along the coastline for overall development and uplift of the coastal community, the officials said.A benchmark and standard specifications at par with international standards are being evolved by the Ministry so that technical specifications of floating structures are frozen after due deliberations with various stakeholders. The Ministry has entrusted IIT Chennai to work out the technical specifications of sustainable floating structures like floating jetties, water-aerodromes, floating marinas, fish landing facilities etc so that precise and stringent technical specifications are established. (ANI)

