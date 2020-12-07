Coal India production, dispatch may get hit due to 'Bharat Bandh'

Left Menu
Coal Indias production and dispatch are likely to get affected partially on Tuesday as transporters have decided to observe chakka jam, pledging support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh called by farmers over the new agriculture laws, a trade union leader said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:07 IST
Coal India's production and dispatch are likely to get affected partially on Tuesday as transporters have decided to observe 'chakka jam', pledging support to the December 8 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers over the new agriculture laws, a trade union leader said. Trade unions operating in the coal sector have not served any strike notice but have supported the farmers' agitation and will hold protest meetings at all mining sites, he said.

"Even though we are not calling it a strike, workers will join protest meetings. There will be an impact on production but dispatch will be affected more as coal transporters have called 'chakka jam' on Tuesday," All India Coal Workers Federation secretary D D Ramanandan told PTI. CIL production has been inching closer to two million tonne per day.

AITUC, CITU, INTUC and other unions held virtual meetings and decided to support the farmers' demand to withdraw the new farm laws. The coal behemoth witnessed a rise in its production and dispatch in recent months with a revival in demand for the dry fuel.

CIL's off-take was at 51.3 million tonne in November as compared to 47.5 million tonne in the same month last year. Coal production at 51.7 million tonne in the previous month clocked a growth of 3.3 per cent, with 1.7 million tonne uptick in absolute term.

