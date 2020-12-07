Left Menu
A day before Bharat Bandh', KCR asks officials to release Rs 7300 Cr for farmers

Meanwhile, a separate release from the CMO said Rao instructed the officials concerned to get a brand image to the high quality Cotton being produced in the state to increase its demand globally.He also wanted a strategy to be prepared to give publicity to the special qualities of the Cotton grown in the State.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:31 IST
A day before Bharat Bandh' KCR asks officials to release Rs 7300 Cr for farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI): A day before Bharat Bandh' call given by some opposition parties against the new farm laws brought in by the NDA government, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officialsto release Rs 7,300 croreas financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu scheme The farmers' financial assistance will be given from December 27 to January 7, an official release said on Monday. Rao, the TRS Party president, had earlier said his party would actively support Bharat Bandh.

The CM instructed the officials to deposit the amount directly into accounts of farmers He saiddistribution of the financial assistance should begin with farmers who have less holding of lands and go on to those having a large extent, even as all of them should get the assistance in 10 days, the release said. Meanwhile, a separate release from the CMO said Rao instructed the officials concerned to get a brand image to the high quality Cotton being produced in the state to increase its demand globally.

He also wanted a strategy to be prepared to give publicity to the special qualities of the Cotton grown in the State. He wanted the Agriculture department to hold a conference with all the experts and specialists in the field, it added.

