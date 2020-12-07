Left Menu
Kerala reports 3,272 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

Kerala on Monday reported 3,272 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala on Monday reported 3,272 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 23 deaths. According to the state government, out of the total cases reported today, 2,859 people were infected through local transmission while the source of infection was not traceable in 328 cases.

The district-wise figures for the new positive cases are Malappuram (541), Kozhikode (383), Thrissur (304), Kollam (292), Alappuzha (287), Ernakulam (278), Thiruvananthapuram (255), Kottayam (202), Palakkad (202), Kannur (154), Idukki (146), Pathanamthitta (121), Wayanad (63) and Kasaragod (44). Of those diagnosed, 49 have travelled to the state from outside. The district-wise numbers for those infected through contact are Malappuram (514), Kozhikode (362), Thrissur (295), Kollam (287), Alappuzha (277), Ernakulam (203), Thiruvananthapuram (179), Kottayam (199), Palakkad (93), Kannur (117), Idukki (137), Pathanamthitta (99), Wayanad (58) and Kasargod (39).

A total of 4,705 people have recovered today, taking the total recoveries to 5,77,616 in the state. The death toll due to viral infection stands at 2,441 while 59,467 patients are undergoing treatment for the disease in the state. There are currently 3,09,887 people under isolation across the state, 2,95,304 are at their homes or institutional quarantine centers while 14,583 in hospitals. A total of 1,353 persons were admitted to the hospitals today.

In the last 24 hours, 33,758 samples were tested while a total of 66,42,364 samples have been sent for testing till date. There are 448 hotspots in Kerala. Three places were demarcated as hotspots today while one was excluded. (ANI)

