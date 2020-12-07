Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two including crew member of airline arrested for smuggling gold at Delhi airport

The customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested two people including a crew member for allegedly smuggling over three kilograms of gold worth over Rs 1.3 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:47 IST
Two including crew member of airline arrested for smuggling gold at Delhi airport
The gold recovered at the Delhi International Airport. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested two people including a crew member for allegedly smuggling over three kilograms of gold worth over Rs 1.3 crores. "Delhi Airport Customs authority have arrested a crew member of an airline and an employee of a catering company, under the Customs Act for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of 3.117 kgs of gold worth over Rs 1.3 crores. Upon getting information, we all have booked a case of smuggling of gold on December 6 against one crew member of Air India who arrived at Delhi from London and one employee of a catering company," a statement from the Delhi Customs read.

According to the statement, after seeing the Customs officers, the crew member started to hide the gold in the overhead cabin of the aircraft. The officers apprehended the crew member and the passenger of the careering company and recovered four crude shaped open-ended 'Kadas' (bangles) that were gold coated with silver color. The total weight of the recovered gold is 1667 gms valued at Rs 72,47,349. The said recovered gold was seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

"After being apprehended, both of them admitted their role in the smuggling of 1.5 kgs of gold on December 3 as well from London to India. Thus, these two people were involved in the smuggling of gold of 3.117 kgs (1.5 kgs on December 3 and 1.667 kgs of gold on December 5) valued at Rs 1,37,68,659 as per tariff value and Rs 1,55,77,839 as per the market value," the statement read. "Both the individuals are under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway", it added.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Parkash Singh Badal seeks PM's personal intervention in finding solution

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention in reaching a solution to get the stalemate broken. This comes ahead of...

California bans private gatherings, New York expands hospitals to battle coronavirus surge

California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay home on Monday and New York ordered hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25 percent, as the United States braced for yet another coronavirus surge during the upcoming holidays. ...

Over 50 pc voter turnout in fourth phase of DDC polls in J-K

The fourth phase of District Development Council DDC elections held in 34 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday saw over 50 per cent turnout. The fourth phase of District Development Council elections has been conducted successfully...

U.S. Congress eyes stopgap funding as COVID-19 relief, spending talks continue

The U.S. Congress is likely to consider a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide more time for lawmakers to hammer out agreements in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020