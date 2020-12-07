Two including crew member of airline arrested for smuggling gold at Delhi airport

The customs at Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested two people including a crew member for allegedly smuggling over three kilograms of gold worth over Rs 1.3 crores. "Delhi Airport Customs authority have arrested a crew member of an airline and an employee of a catering company, under the Customs Act for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of 3.117 kgs of gold worth over Rs 1.3 crores. Upon getting information, we all have booked a case of smuggling of gold on December 6 against one crew member of Air India who arrived at Delhi from London and one employee of a catering company," a statement from the Delhi Customs read.

According to the statement, after seeing the Customs officers, the crew member started to hide the gold in the overhead cabin of the aircraft. The officers apprehended the crew member and the passenger of the careering company and recovered four crude shaped open-ended 'Kadas' (bangles) that were gold coated with silver color. The total weight of the recovered gold is 1667 gms valued at Rs 72,47,349. The said recovered gold was seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

"After being apprehended, both of them admitted their role in the smuggling of 1.5 kgs of gold on December 3 as well from London to India. Thus, these two people were involved in the smuggling of gold of 3.117 kgs (1.5 kgs on December 3 and 1.667 kgs of gold on December 5) valued at Rs 1,37,68,659 as per tariff value and Rs 1,55,77,839 as per the market value," the statement read. "Both the individuals are under arrest in terms of Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway", it added.