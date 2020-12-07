Assam Rifles seizes contraband, smuggled goods worth Rs 57 lakh in Mizoram

Assam Rifles has seized contraband and smuggled goods worth Rs 57 lakh in Champhai district in Mizoram. In a series of operations, 90 gram of heroin, 18.4 tons of illegal Areca nuts, one Kenbo and one air rifle was recovered, the official Twitter handle of Assam Rifles said.

Yesterday too, Assam Rifles foiled a smuggling attempt from Myanmar. The troops intercepted a column of smugglers moving on four motorcycles and crossing the Indo Myanmar border.

On seeing the troops, the smugglers fled into Myanmar taking advantage of the darkness and thick jungle leaving the contraband and the bikes behind, according to an official release. (ANI)