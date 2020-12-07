Left Menu
Financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu to be given from Dec 27: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme will be given from December 27 to January 7.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:25 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme will be given from December 27 to January 7. During a review meeting held at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to ensure that each and every farmer in the state should get the assistance under Rythu Bandhu Scheme. He instructed the officials to deposit the amount directly into the accounts of farmers.

"Rao also instructed the officials from the Finance Department to release the required Rs 7,300 crore. He said the assistance should begin with farmers who have less holding of lands and to the farmers having large extent of holding and all farmers should get the assistance in ten days," read a press statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan on Rythu Bandhu's second phase of assistance distribution for the summer season.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) Janardhan Reddy, and others participated. The review meeting discussed strategy on Rythu Bandhu distribution and finalised the action plan accordingly. (ANI)

