Govt buys Kharif paddy worth Rs 66,135 cr so far this season; procurement volume up 20 pc

Food Corporation of India FCI and state procurement agencies have bought 350.29 lakh tonne of paddy up to December 7 as against 292.37 lakh tonne in the corresponding period previous year.About 36.13 Lac farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 66,135.01 Crore, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 20:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Centre has bought 20 per cent more paddy so far in the current Kharif marketing season at 350.29 lakh tonne on MSP valuing Rs 66,135 crore. In the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2020-21, the government continues to procure Kharif crops at the minimum support price (MSP) from farmers, an official statement said.

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 has progressed smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar. Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state procurement agencies have bought 350.29 lakh tonne of paddy up to December 7 as against 292.37 lakh tonne in the corresponding period previous year.

''About 36.13 Lac farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs 66,135.01 Crore,'' the statement said. Out of the total purchase of 350.29 lakh tonne, Punjab alone has purchased 202.77 lakh tonne.

