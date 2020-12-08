BJP gets Karnataka Land Reforms Amendment Act passed in the

Left Menu
Announcing the bill approved by the council as well, speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said in the Assembly, In the message received from the Karnataka Legislative Council chairman, the Karnataka Land Reform Amendment Act 2020 has been approved by the council under section 119 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Talking to PTI, the JDS MLC H M Ramesh Gowda confirmed that the bill was cleared in the council with the support of the JDS members.The bill was crucial for the BJP which had been pitching for it.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka received a shot in the arm when its Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendment) Act- 2020 got cleared in the Legislative Council with the support of the JD(S) on Tuesday. The new law gives rights to any individual to purchase agriculture land, which was previously restricted only to those with agriculture background.

The development took place on a day various farmers and trade union bodies were staging demonstrations across the state in line with the 'Bharat Bandh' to oppose the farm laws. The JD(S) which had opposed the amendment came in support of the BJP and got the bill cleared in the council.

The bill could not see the light of the day in the Monsoon session of the Karnataka Legislature as both Congress and the JD(S) had opposed it. Announcing the bill approved by the council as well, speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said in the Assembly, ''In the message received from the Karnataka Legislative Council chairman, the Karnataka Land Reform (Amendment) Act 2020 has been approved by the council under section 119 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Karnataka Legislative Council.'' Talking to PTI, the JD(S) MLC H M Ramesh Gowda confirmed that the bill was cleared in the council with the support of the JD(S) members.

The bill was crucial for the BJP which had been pitching for it. The party got it cleared in the Assembly where it has majority but failed last time for want of numbers in the council despite being the single largest party there.

In the 75-member council,the BJP has 31 members, Congress 28 and JD(S)14 besides an independent and chairman. The JD(S) second-in-command and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had hinted a few days ago that he lost the goodwill he had earned when he had formed a government with the BJP in 2006-07 by joining hands with the Congress to form a coalition government in 2018-19.

Congress and the various farmers' associations had opposed the bill as they felt it gives the rich the right to purchase agriculture for investment and real estate purposes. PTI GMS BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

