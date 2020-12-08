Left Menu
U.S. targets coal shipments in fresh North Korea-related sanctions - Treasury

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:38 IST
The United States imposed new sanctions on six groups and four vessels related to the transport of North Korean coal on Thursday, including operations based in China, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

"The DPRK (North Korea) continues to circumvent the U.N. prohibition on the exportation of coal, a key revenue generator that helps fund its weapons of mass destruction programs," Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement. "The North Korean regime often uses forced labor from prison camps in its mining industries, including coal, exploiting its own people to advance its illicit weapons programs."

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

