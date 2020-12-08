France's Macron says nuclear will remain key for energy mix

France's Macron says nuclear will remain key for energy mixReuters | Paris | Updated: 08-12-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:49 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that nuclear energy would remain a pillar of the French energy mix for decades to come.
Macron also said during a visit to EDF unit Framatome that studies and work on new-generation nuclear technology would continue. He said nuclear energy was essential for energy independence and reducing carbon emissions.
