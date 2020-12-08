Left Menu
Rijiju bats for farm laws, says will ensure better prices to farmers

As farmer protests continue at the gates of Delhi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (I/C) and Minister of State, Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju has come out in support of the farm laws, on Tuesday.

Updated: 08-12-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 23:13 IST
MoS of Minority Affairs and MoS of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

As farmer protests continue at the gates of Delhi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports (I/C) and Minister of State, Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju has come out in support of the farm laws, on Tuesday. In a tweet, the Union Minister endorsed the laws saying the new farm laws are a "great" step to improve farmers' income and for their welfare.

"The new farm laws will ensure farmers proper more, a spike in wages and free them from middlemen. These laws are a major step for farmers' welfare and will help them get their agricultural products at a better price. #FarmActsGameChanger," Rijiju wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi). Further, he reiterated facts (via an image he posted) made by the Union Agricultural Ministry that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) will not be affected.

"The mandis will continue to operate as usual. The system of e-NAM (electronic National Agriculture Market) will continue as usual", the image text in his tweet read (roughly translated from Hindi). Thousands of farmers, who have been protesting at several borders of the national capital since November 26 against the farm laws, had called for a 'Bharat Bandh' today, which had gained support from all corners, including opposition parties and lawyers.

Notably, after the fifth round of talks remained inconclusive, Tomar has called another meeting on December 9. Leaders of farmer groups have held several rounds of talks with the government so far. The farmers are protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

