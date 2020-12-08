CM Adityanath to inaugurate webinar on Sustainable Development of Purvanchal on Dec 10

Left Menu
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday informed that he will inaugurate a webinar on 'Sustainable Development of Purvanchal' and 'A New Initiative for Eastern Uttar Pradesh' on December 10 in Gorakhpur.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday informed that he will inaugurate a webinar on 'Sustainable Development of Purvanchal' and 'A New Initiative for Eastern Uttar Pradesh' on December 10 in Gorakhpur. According to an official press release, the Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has effectively controlled the spread of encephalitis, which has taken the lives of many children over the years. With the resolution of 'Healthy Purvanchal', the roadmap will be prepared to improve the health system of 28 districts of Purvanchal.

A roadmap will be prepared during the three-day national webinar cum seminar organised from December 10 to December 12 on 'Sustainable Development of Purvanchal' and 'A New Initiative for Eastern Uttar Pradesh' at Deen Dayal Upadhyay University, Gorakhpur, it added. Adityanath directed his officials to improve health services in 28 districts of Purvanchal. For this, the Chief Minister had also instructed to take every necessary step required so that residents of Purvanchal get affordable treatment of every disease in the villages, towns, and districts.

During the national webinar cum seminar, under the supervision of Gorakhpur AIIMS, eminent doctors from all the medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh will be sharing information and a roadmap will be prepared on the basis of that. "With this, a network will be created by connecting all medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh under the supervision of Gorakhpur AIIMS. In this network, information on every disease and treatment will be recorded, so that the hospitals in villages and towns also have the facility to treat people." As 'Healthy Purvanchal' is the new agenda of the Uttar Pradesh government. the Chief Minister wants "renowned experts from across the country and abroad should prepare a separate roadmap to improve agriculture, education, medicine, industry, tourism, and infrastructure facilities in Purvanchal".

Union Minister of AYUSH Independent Charge Shripad Yasho Naik will be present as a special guest in the webinar. (ANI)

