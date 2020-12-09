Left Menu
Three civilians injured in grenade attack in J-K's Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said that three civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Pattan town of Baramulla district.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-12-2020 11:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"Three civilians injured in a grenade attack at Singpora, Pattan. All the injured civilians have been shifted to a hospital in Pattan," said the official statement of police.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

