Punjab: SAD workers provide free fuel to farmers on way to Delhi

In an attempt to "further strengthen" the ongoing agitation against the three recently enacted farm laws, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers are providing free fuel at a petrol pump on Delhi-Amritsar National Highway to farmers heading for the national capital. "We took the initiative to encourage more and more people to join the agitation and further strengthen it. We are doing this with the help of a local man and our Non-resident Indian friends," said SAD worker Gursharan Singh on Wednesday.

The farmers heading towards the national capital thanked the SAD for providing free fuel and showing their support to the agitation. "I would like to thank our brothers who are providing free fuel to the farmers heading towards Delhi; they are doing a lot for us. Until the black laws are withdrawn, we will keep protesting," said Kuldeep Singh, a farmer.

Josh Singh Samra, Core Committee Member of Youth Akali Dal said everyone should unite and support the farmers who are opposing the farm laws. "This is a matter concerning not just a particular party or group," he said.

The ongoing farmers' agitation against the three recently enacted farm laws in and around Delhi entered the 14th day on Wednesday, with several borders with the neighbouring states remaining closed for commuters. Meanwhile, the sixth round of talks, which was scheduled for today, was cancelled after a small delegation of farmers met Union ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)