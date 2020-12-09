Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: SAD workers provide free fuel to farmers on way to Delhi

In an attempt to "further strengthen" the ongoing agitation against the three recently enacted farm laws, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers are providing free fuel at a petrol pump on Delhi-Amritsar National Highway to farmers heading for the national capital.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 09-12-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 11:57 IST
Punjab: SAD workers provide free fuel to farmers on way to Delhi
At a petrol pump on Delhi-Amritsar National Highway on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In an attempt to "further strengthen" the ongoing agitation against the three recently enacted farm laws, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers are providing free fuel at a petrol pump on Delhi-Amritsar National Highway to farmers heading for the national capital. "We took the initiative to encourage more and more people to join the agitation and further strengthen it. We are doing this with the help of a local man and our Non-resident Indian friends," said SAD worker Gursharan Singh on Wednesday.

The farmers heading towards the national capital thanked the SAD for providing free fuel and showing their support to the agitation. "I would like to thank our brothers who are providing free fuel to the farmers heading towards Delhi; they are doing a lot for us. Until the black laws are withdrawn, we will keep protesting," said Kuldeep Singh, a farmer.

Josh Singh Samra, Core Committee Member of Youth Akali Dal said everyone should unite and support the farmers who are opposing the farm laws. "This is a matter concerning not just a particular party or group," he said.

The ongoing farmers' agitation against the three recently enacted farm laws in and around Delhi entered the 14th day on Wednesday, with several borders with the neighbouring states remaining closed for commuters. Meanwhile, the sixth round of talks, which was scheduled for today, was cancelled after a small delegation of farmers met Union ministers Amit Shah, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine reports record daily coronavirus-related deaths

The number of daily coronavirus deaths in Ukraine jumped to 276 from the previous record of 257 fatalities registered in November, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Wednesday.He also said 12,585 new coronavirus cases were recorded in ...

TN CM inspects rain-affected areas in Nagapattinam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Wednesday inspected rain-related damage in this district, after inspecting worst-hit Cuddalore earlier. He commenced his tour of the district after offering special prayers at Vailankanni Church an...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock market bull run continues, sterling faces Brexit test

Asian shares rose to a record high and U.S. stock futures gained on Wednesday as investors tracked positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Jap...

Kerala CM Additional private secretary Raveendran hospitalised again after ED summons him

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans additional private secretary CM Raveendran has been hospitalised again with post Covid related uneasiness. This is the third time he is admitted to the hospital after Enforcement Directorate ED summon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020