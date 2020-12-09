3 local terrorists killed, 1 civilian injured in Pulwama encounter
Three local terrorists of Al-Badre outfit were killed, while a civilian was injured in Tiken, Pulwama, during an encounter on Wednesday, confirmed Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar.ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-12-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 13:13 IST
"One civilian was shot at his leg when terrorists opened fire. He is stable. Three terrorists have been killed. They were local terrorists and affiliated with Al-Badre. We are searching the area to ensure there is no old/unused grenade left," said Kumar.
The encounter started in the wee hours today. (ANI)
