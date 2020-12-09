Staff at Total's Grandpuits refinery to strike on Thursday - union

Staff at French energy major Total's Grandpuits refinery have voted in favour of a 48-hour strike on shipments by truck and pipeline, a CGT union representative said on Wednesday.

The strike will start on Thursday at 06:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), Adrien Cornet also told Reuters.

Total confirmed in a statement that shipments from Grandpuits could be affected by the strike, but said it would ensure supply to its network of gas stations and to its customers.