Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI's Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue as SC lists hearing to January

The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted hearing for a bunch of petitions to January next year, including one filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for an amendment in its Constitution which may decide the tenures of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:47 IST
BCCI's Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue as SC lists hearing to January
BCCI secretary Jay Shah (left) with president Sourav Ganguly (right) (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted hearing for a bunch of petitions to January next year, including one filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for an amendment in its Constitution which may decide the tenures of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. A Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao disposed of a number of interlocutory applications, filed by state cricket associations, noting that these applications need not be adjudicated by this court.

The BCCI had filed an application before the top court urging it to revise a rule in its new Constitution which mandates that administrators have to go through a three-year cooling-off period after six successive years in the BCCI or any state association. The cooling-off was a major recommendation by the Justice RM Lodha Committee to reform cricket administration in the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global Teacher Award winner Disale tests COVID-19 positive

Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Maharashtra who won a global award having USD 1 million prize money, on Wednesday tested positive for COVID- 19, said a family member. After winning the coveted Global Teacher Award last week, Disale...

South Africa enters second wave of COVID-19 infections- Health Minister

South Africas health minister said on Wednesday that the country has entered a second wave of COVID-19 infections.As South Africa we are now experiencing a second wave. A criteria was formulated by our scientists and modelling teams. As it ...

COVID-19 vaccine supply in Americas to take many months -WHO

Latin American countries will not get enough COVID-19 vaccines for months when they come available and they should develop immunization plans focusing first on health workers and the elderly, the World Health Organization advised on Wednesd...

Sterling pares gains as Johnson heads to Brexit dinner in Brussels

Sterling rose against a broadly weaker dollar on Wednesday, but later pared some of its gains after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled intransigence in Brexit trade talks as he headed to Brussels for dinner with the president of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020