BCCI's Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue as SC lists hearing to January
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 21:47 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted hearing for a bunch of petitions to January next year, including one filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for an amendment in its Constitution which may decide the tenures of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. A Bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao disposed of a number of interlocutory applications, filed by state cricket associations, noting that these applications need not be adjudicated by this court.
The BCCI had filed an application before the top court urging it to revise a rule in its new Constitution which mandates that administrators have to go through a three-year cooling-off period after six successive years in the BCCI or any state association. The cooling-off was a major recommendation by the Justice RM Lodha Committee to reform cricket administration in the country. (ANI)
