Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha to press Centre for implementation of Swaminathan committee recommendations on MSP

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said that the state government policies and programmes, including the new Agricultural Policy 2020 SAMRUDHI, are aimed at achieving rapid agricultural growth through improved profitability, inclusivity and sustainability.State Parliamentary Affairs minister B K Arukha said the state government considers that the Minimum Support Price MSP is an important tool for income generation of the farmers.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-12-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 22:00 IST
Odisha to press Centre for implementation of Swaminathan committee recommendations on MSP
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Amid raging farmers protest against the new farm laws, the Odisha government on Wednesday decided to demand the Centre to implement M S Swaminathan Committee recommendations on MSP for all the crops. A resolution to this effect was approved at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here.

The meeting stressed on the point that implementation of the Swaminathan Committee recommendations will help in doubling the income of farmers in the state and other parts of the country. The Naveen Patnaik-led party has opposed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and the Farm Services Bill, in Parliament.

The BJD, however, stayed away from the December 8 Bharat Bandh against the new agri laws. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy said that the state government policies and programmes, including the new Agricultural Policy 2020 'SAMRUDHI', are aimed at achieving rapid agricultural growth through improved profitability, inclusivity and sustainability.

State Parliamentary Affairs minister B K Arukha said the state government considers that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is an important tool for income generation of the farmers. The state government feels that the income of farmers needs to keep pace with the growth of income in other sectors and the rise in the costs of cultivation, the chief secretary said.

The MSP of any agricultural produce has to be fixed in a holistic manner so as to make farming operations profitable and to safeguard the farmers against all types of risks, he added. Odisha Legislative Assembly had earlier passed unanimous resolutions in this regard in 2017 and again in 2018.

The M S Swaminathan chaired National Commission on Farmers had recommended that ''MSP should be at least 50 per cent more than the weighted average cost of production''. ''The state cabinet has decided to request the centre to implement the recommendations of the M S Swaminathan committee regarding MSP for all crops,'' Arukha said.

On the state governments Agriculture Policy-2020 ''MAMRUDHI'', the chief secretary said efforts are being made to enhance the status of agriculture from the present level of subsistence agriculture to profitable, commercial venture, so that young persons can accept agriculture as a means of self- employment. The policy also aims to generate adequate employment opportunities and take the knowledge of modern farming system available at the doorstep of farmers and to reorient agriculture towards export, he said.

This apart, Tripathy said the state governments focus is on horticulture crops including dry-land horticulture. The government also intends to facilitate increased long term investment in the agricultural sector for farm as well as off farm, both by private sector, public sector and private public partnership (PPP), particularly for post-harvest management, marketing, agro processing and value addition, he said.

Tripathy said the cabinet took altogether 12 decisions of which two each were related to the departments of agriculture and farmer empowerment, water resources department, panchayati raj and drinking water. Others pertained to the energy department, skill development and technical education, finance department, home department works department and one to parliamentary affairs department.

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Global Teacher Award winner Disale tests COVID-19 positive

Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Maharashtra who won a global award having USD 1 million prize money, on Wednesday tested positive for COVID- 19, said a family member. After winning the coveted Global Teacher Award last week, Disale...

South Africa enters second wave of COVID-19 infections- Health Minister

South Africas health minister said on Wednesday that the country has entered a second wave of COVID-19 infections.As South Africa we are now experiencing a second wave. A criteria was formulated by our scientists and modelling teams. As it ...

COVID-19 vaccine supply in Americas to take many months -WHO

Latin American countries will not get enough COVID-19 vaccines for months when they come available and they should develop immunization plans focusing first on health workers and the elderly, the World Health Organization advised on Wednesd...

Sterling pares gains as Johnson heads to Brexit dinner in Brussels

Sterling rose against a broadly weaker dollar on Wednesday, but later pared some of its gains after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signalled intransigence in Brexit trade talks as he headed to Brussels for dinner with the president of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020