JeM terrorist arrested by J-K police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Tariq Ahmed Bhat during routine checking in Budgam. The police said a pistol, ammunition and incriminating material were recovered from him.

On November 30, an associate of a JeM terrorist was arrested in Kupwara by Jammu and Kashmir Police and a hand-grenade and Rs 3.50 lakh were seized from his possession. Four JeM terrorists were killed in Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter with security forces last month. A large number of arms and ammunition including 11 AK-47s rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades were seized from them. (ANI)

