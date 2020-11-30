Left Menu
JeM terrorist's associate held in J-K's Kupwara with grenade, Rs 3.5 lakh cash

An associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was arrested in Kupwara by Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 30-11-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 14:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An associate of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist was arrested in Kupwara by Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday. One hand-grenade and Rs 3.50 lakh were seized from his possession, police said.

Earlier this month on November 19, four JeM terrorists were killed in Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter by security forces. 11 AK-47s rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades, and other devices were seized from them. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the security forces and said they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir.

At present, elections for the District Development Councils are being held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time. The polls being held in eight phases will conclude on December 19 and the counting of votes be held on December 22. (ANI)

