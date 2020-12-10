Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raut takes jibe at Danve's claim over protest of farmers

Talking to reporters here, Raut said the Centre could have found a solution, if it wanted an early resolution of the deadlock between farmers and the government over the new farm laws.Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since November 26, demanding a repeal of the new farm laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price MSP mechanism and mandis that ensure earning.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:04 IST
Raut takes jibe at Danve's claim over protest of farmers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday took a dig at Union minister Raosaheb Danve's claim of China and Pakistan being behind the ongoing farmers' protests, saying if is true, then the Centre should teach a lesson to the neighbouring countries. Talking to reporters here, Raut said the Centre could have found a solution, if it wanted an early resolution of the deadlock between farmers and the government over the new farm laws.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since November 26, demanding a repeal of the new farm laws, which they say will lead to dismantling of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) mechanism and mandis that ensure earning. The government has been defending these laws, saying they will benefit the farmers in the long run and raise their incomes.

Union minister Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers. Reacting to it, Raut said, ''The Shiv Sena takes this statement of the Union minister seriously...now, it is the responsibility of the central government to teach the two neighbouring countries a lesson.'' He said the Shiv Sena was ''thankful'' to Danve for highlighting an important issue.

The Rajya Sabha member further said problems faced by farmers in the entire country are similar. ''If the BJP-led government at the Centre wants agriculture reforms, first implement them in states ruled by the party. If successful, rest of the country will follow,'' he said.

Some years ago, the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act was repealed in Bihar. In reference to that, Raut said, ''According to my information, the price of food grains is Rs 900 in Bihar and Rs 1,500 in Punjab. Should farmers from Bihar go to Punjab to sell their crop?'' he asked.

''Lakhsof farmers are at the Singhuborder, adamant on their demands. If the government wished early resolution of the standoff, it could have found a solution,'' he said.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Last date for submitting Haj applications extended to Jan 10

The last date for submission of application forms for Haj 2021 has been extended to January 10, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi announced on Thursday. According to a statement issued by the ministers office, the embarkat...

Mumbai: Four nabbed for attacking, robbing food delivery agent

Four persons, three of them minors, were nabbed for allegedly beating up a food delivery agent and robbing him in Vakola area of the city, police said on Thursday. The police on Tuesday arrested Satish Yallappa Kunchikurve 28, a habitual of...

Hungary sees chance of EU budget deal being approved on Thursday

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbans cabinet chief said on Thursday there is a chance for an agreement on the European Unions next budget and recovery fund as the blocs leaders met for a crunch summit.There is a compromise, which is accep...

CCI conducts search operations at offices of some cement companies

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India CCI on Wednesday conducted raids at the offices of some cement companies, including LafargeHolcim. LafargeHolcim, which is the parent firm of two leading cement manufacturers ACC and Ambu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020