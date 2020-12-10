Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Russia to prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices after criticism by Putin

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday Russia would prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices, a day after President Vladimir Putin criticised officials and market players over rising prices for bread, flour, sugar and sunflower oil. "We must take concrete measures to effectively hold the prices of products which are important for people - in line with instructions of the head of state," Mishustin told a government meeting, describing it as "unacceptable in the context of declining incomes".

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@KremlinRussia_E)

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday Russia would prepare measures to stabilise domestic food prices, a day after President Vladimir Putin criticised officials and market players over rising prices for bread, flour, sugar and sunflower oil.

"We must take concrete measures to effectively hold the prices of products which are important for people - in line with instructions of the head of state," Mishustin told a government meeting, describing it as "unacceptable in the context of declining incomes". Mishustin did not elaborate on what measures could be taken, but he said they would be in addition to the already taken decision to increase an export tax on sunflower seeds from January. Russia is one of the world's largest exporters of wheat.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

